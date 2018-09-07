Joseph E. Aoun, a leader in higher education policy and a renowned scholar in linguistics, is the seventh President of Northeastern University.
President Aoun has strategically aligned the University’s research enterprise with three global imperatives—health, security, and sustainability. Northeastern’s faculty focus on interdisciplinary research, entrepreneurship, and transforming academic research into commercial solutions for the world’s most pressing problems. During President Aoun’s tenure, the University has realized a 189 percent growth in external research funding, along with approximately 1,500 patent applications filed by faculty and students.
There were no barbed debates in the classroom this spring. No nervy, ecstatic runs through the March Madness basketball tournament. No glorious midnight rambles across the campus green. The coronavirus stripped away the trappings of the American college experience. But it also forced a reckoning with some of the most fundamental - and consequential - questions in higher education: What should teaching and learning look like in our digitized society? What should a college education cost? Are there ways to break it up into pieces - to reshape it and put more of it online? Join the Boston Globe's David Scharfenberg for a conversation with Southern New Hampshire University President Paul LeBlanc, MIT professor of Economic Geography and Regional Planning Amy Glasmeier, and University of Chicago student Samantha Herrera about the future of higher education.
Gies College of Business intentionally designs its innovative programs, leading-edge curriculum, and experiential learning opportunities to empower and prepare students to turn big ideas into meaningful actions. Today, Gies faculty prepare more than 7,000 future business leaders, including 3,100 undergraduates, from around the world to put their purpose into practice and provide transformative leadership in a global economy. Gies Business, which is ranked as a top 10 public business school and the #2 accounting program in the US, is regularly recognized as leader in business education because of its high-quality residential programs and innovative, flexible online programs. A $150 million naming gift from alumnus Larry Gies and wife Beth in 2017 helped solidify and advance Gies’ commitment to delivering life-changing access to a business education.
